loanDepot, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for loanDepot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

LDI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

