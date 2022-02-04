LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.
LPSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in LivePerson by 54,485.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,010,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
