Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.6% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $13.73 on Friday, hitting $298.07. The company had a trading volume of 58,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.80 and a 200 day moving average of $318.03. The company has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

