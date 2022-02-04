Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 65,895 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $454,675.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
