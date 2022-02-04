Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 65,895 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $454,675.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.