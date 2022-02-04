Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $75.00 at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.09. 86,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,724. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

