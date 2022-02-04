Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

LSPD stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -59.29.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

