Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.88

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 2838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.