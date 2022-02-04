Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Life Storage worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $136.74 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.48.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 141.34%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

