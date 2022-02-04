Leslie Van de Walle Purchases 5,000 Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 5,000 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 928 ($12.48) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($62,382.36).

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 916 ($12.32) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 931.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,001.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 78.29. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 867.33 ($11.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,124 ($15.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.60) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.60) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

