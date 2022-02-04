Lennox International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $15.30 Per Share (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $15.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2024 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $268.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a one year low of $265.20 and a one year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 46.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

