LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingTree in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TREE. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.22.

Shares of TREE opened at $126.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 146.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LendingTree by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

