Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $39.37 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $39,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

