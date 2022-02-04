Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,791 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,081,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

