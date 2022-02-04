Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $130.38 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

