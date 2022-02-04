Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 124.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,402,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after buying an additional 322,709 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,639,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,567,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.