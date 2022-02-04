Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $930,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,848,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $283.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

