Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $118,456,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 81.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

