Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

