Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Largo Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

NYSE LGO opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.76 million and a PE ratio of 17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Largo Resources by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.