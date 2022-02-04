Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 517.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Landis+Gyr Group to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Shares of LGYRF stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.