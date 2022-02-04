Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 765 ($10.29) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAND. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($12.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.09) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.66).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 801.20 ($10.77) on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 604.40 ($8.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($11.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 768.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.53%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($432,895.42).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

