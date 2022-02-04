Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,510 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,747. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

