Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.40.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $278.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $223.36 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

