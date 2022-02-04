Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.49 million.

KLIC traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $49.36. 20,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

