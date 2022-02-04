Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €121.00 ($135.96) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.88 ($111.10).

Krones stock opened at €87.55 ($98.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -267.92. Krones has a one year low of €64.30 ($72.25) and a one year high of €99.60 ($111.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.32.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

