Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.