Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,577 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 147,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,501,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on POR shares. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.