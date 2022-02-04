Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $174.29.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

