Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Clorox by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $165.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.55. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $200.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.