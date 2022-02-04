Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Associated Banc by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Associated Banc by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 839,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 615,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock worth $734,308. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

ASB opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

