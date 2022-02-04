Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $700,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

