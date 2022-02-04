Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $76.97 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.