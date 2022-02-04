Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $362.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.81), with a volume of 5685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.54).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 425 ($5.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.31) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.