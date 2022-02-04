Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

KLPEF opened at $26.57 on Monday. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

