Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years. Kingstone Companies has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

