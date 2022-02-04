Kineko Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $4,251.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kineko has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.52 or 0.07354430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.84 or 0.99947456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

