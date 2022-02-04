Kin (KIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.87 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $89.00 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00127677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00188126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,454,746,230 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

