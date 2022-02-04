Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2022 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $119.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $130.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $118.00.

1/13/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $127.00.

1/11/2022 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is focused on undertaking relevant pricing actions to counter inflation. Kimberly-Clark has been committed toward its three key strategic growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets; speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets; and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. Also, its 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been generating savings. However, the company is seeing rising input costs for a while now. The trend prevailed in the third quarter of 2021, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Management slashed its 2021 view, wherein it expects key input costs to escalate $1,400-$1,500 million.”

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.48 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

