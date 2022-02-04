KeyCorp Weighs in on KBR, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

KBR stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -187.16 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

