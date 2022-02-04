KeyCorp Comments on KBR, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

KBR opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. KBR has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.16 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Bbva USA raised its stake in KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 32.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

