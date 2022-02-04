KeyCorp Boosts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $55.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. KBR has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its stake in KBR by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in KBR by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

