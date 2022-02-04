KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post sales of $2.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 million and the lowest is $2.06 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 million to $28.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.11 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $28.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 357,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

