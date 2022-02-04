Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 84,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.47. 1,787,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,401. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

