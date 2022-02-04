KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $2,755,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 49.7% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 360,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 119,751 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

