KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $311.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

