KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

