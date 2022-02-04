KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $17.11 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

