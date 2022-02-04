KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Prologis by 229.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 809,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,778,000 after acquiring an additional 563,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $156.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

