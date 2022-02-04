Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

