Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares in the last quarter.

IXN opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

